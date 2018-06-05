smoothfm launches podcast, A Moment in Wine

The series will be matched to the seasons.

Hosted by Nova Entertainment Newsroom Manager, Michelle Stephenson, the podcast has been launched as part of a 12-month partnership with direct wine marketer, Wine Selectors.

Joining Stephenson is Wine Selectors tasting panellist, Adam Walls, who will provide listeners with advice on how to match wine to everyday moments, such as long winter lunches, rainy days and cosy nights in.



smoothfm’s Cameron Daddo, and a selection of other smoothfm presenters, will feature in the series which will be available on the smoothfm website, Acast and Apple Podcasts.

Tony Thomas, NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Marketing & Digital Officer said, “smoothfm’s partnership with Wine Selectors is another way whereby we are providing our audience with the opportunity to celebrate their love of food and wine.

Research has shown that wine is a passion point for our audience, so this partnership allows us to enhance this interest by sharing expert tips and advice about wine, and curating special wines matched to each season, as well as providing unique integration and cross platform opportunities for smoothfm and Wine Selectors.”



